Semi Truck Spills Load Of Garbage, Blocks SR-28 Bypass

Traffic on the east side of the Senator George Sellar Bridge in Wenatchee was snarled for several hours on Monday morning after a semi truck overturned.

The East Wenatchee Police Department says the truck was carrying a load of garbage which was bound for a local landfill when it tipped, spilling the load onto the State Route 28 bypass ramp near Fred Meyer at around 5:45 a.m.

The accident blocked access to the ramp for several hours while crews cleaned up the garbage and righted the truck for removal.

The ramp was reopened to traffic at around 10 a.m.

Authorities have given no indication about what might have caused the wreck or if impairment was a factor.