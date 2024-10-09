Search For Man Who Went Missing In Kittitas County Enters Third Week

Authorities are still searching for a King County man who they say went missing in Kittitas County two weeks ago.

Inspector Christopher Whitsett with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says 88-year-old William "Charlie" Martin of Redmond was last seen by his family on Sept. 24.

Martin, who suffers from dementia, reportedly left his home unexpectedly and unbeknownst to his family.

Get our free mobile app

Martin's vehicle was found abandoned two days later, on Sept. 26, over 100 miles away off Colockum Road northeast of Ellensburg.

Investigators say all evidence indicates that Martin drove the vehicle to the remote mountainous area himself, where he then appears to have left on foot.

The discovery of Martin's car prompted a massive search effort involving ground teams, dogs, drones, and off-road vehicles from numerous agencies in at least six different counties.

Both Whitsett and Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison say they are hopeful that the arrival of hunting season, which opened on Saturday, Oct. 5, will lead to the discovery of Martin, since there will be more people visiting the rural area where he went missing.

Martin is described as being 5'9" tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds with a frail build and a bow-legged walk with a pronounced shuffle. He is bald and was last known to be wearing a white button-front shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who thinks they see Martin or has any information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Chelan or Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.