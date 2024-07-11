Calls for President Biden to end his bid for a second term have been building since his poor performance in the debate with former President Trump.

On Monday, the President sent a letter to Democrats that affirmed he would stay in the race and said on X “it’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump.”

A leading House Democrat from Washington state is on record calling on President Biden to drop out of the race.

But so far, 8th District Representative, Democrat Kim Schrier has not issued any statement in support or expressing concern over the Biden campaign continuing. KPQ has reached out to Schrier's office requesting comment several times but we have not received a response to date.

Leading WA Democrats Have Concerns for Biden Campaign

U.S. Senator Patty Murray

Six-term U.S Senator Patty Murray said the President hasn't proven he can defeat Donald Trump and suggested that Biden should consider dropping out of the race to "preserve his incredible legacy and secure it for the future.”

In a statement on Monday Murray said “More than a week since the debate, and after talking with my constituents, I believe must do more to demonstrate he can campaign strong enough to beat Donald Trump," Murray is the Senate president pro tempore.

The AP reported Murray stopped short of outright calling for Biden to withdraw from the race but her statement has been among the most critical of the President from a Democratic U.S. senator since the debate about two weeks ago

Rep. Adam Smith (WA-9) Rep. Adam Smith - D (WA-9) loading...

Meanwhile, Adam Smith, Ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee is among a group of House Democrats who have called for President Joe Biden to get out of the race for President over concerns for Biden's health.

The 9th District Congressman from Sea-Tac put out a statement on Monday explaining his reasons.

“This must happen as soon as possible to give the new ticket the maximum amount of time to make its case to the American people. Any candidate for the highest office in our nation has a strong burden to bear. That candidate must be able to clearly, articulately, and strongly make his or her case to the American people. It is clear that President Biden is no longer able to meet this burden.”

Despite Smith's concerns over Biden's health and ability to articulate a vision for why he should be re-elected, Smith said he would back Biden's campaign if the President remains in the race.

“if President Biden runs, I will back him one hundred percent and without reservation. Elections are, after all, a choice. The President would still be, by a wide margin, the best candidate in the current field. He has done an outstanding job as President and our country will always owe him an enormous debt of gratitude for the job he has done. But no candidate is owed another term in office based solely on past performance. Every new term must be earned with the clear understanding of what that candidate will be capable of doing in the term to come.”