A Royal City man is dead after striking a utility pole in Othello Saturday evening.

Adams County Sheriff's Office said it happened at approximately 9:12 when a pickup truck, driven by 38-year-old Jesus Villa, rolled across the roadway, rolled, and came to rest in a wheat field.

The accident ejected Villa from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office did not indicate if drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident, which remains under investigation.