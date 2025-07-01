Royal City Man Arrested For Rape, Assault In Alleged Attack On Girlfriend

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted his girlfriend at their home in Royal City early Monday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 2:30 a.m. to a residence in the 400 block of Christensen Road in the Royal Camp neighborhood where they arrived to find a man and a woman arguing just inside the front door.

Investigators say when they told the 27-year-old woman to speak with deputies outside, she emerged from the home partially clothed and distraught.

It was then learned that her 29-year-old boyfriend, Michael Cera-Barajas, had allegedly sexually assaulted her while threatening the woman with a knife and a screwdriver.

Deputies reportedly found enough probable cause to arrest Cera-Barajas, who was booked into the Grant County Jail for second-degree rape and assault.

Police say the woman refused medical treatment at the scene.

