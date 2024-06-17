Camping Season Is On, And So Is Campfire Etiquette

Some of the most scenic camp sites in the state and the country are in North Central Washington and the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest.

Half of the top 10 sites in the forest are near Leavenworth, according to one camping website.

Meanwhile, campers are asked to follow proper guidelines when they get to their chosen spot.

Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest spokesperson Robin DeMario says one of them is to only use locally sourced firewood.

"That's to avoid the spread of any harmful insects traveling from an area where they might be (living) into an area where they aren't," said DeMario.

When it comes to firewood, campers are being asked to "buy it where you burn it" to avoid the spread of harmful insect pests.

As a rule of thumb, acquiring firewood 10 miles or less from the campsite is the best policy to follow.

Visitors are also being asked to be conscientious with campfires.

DeMario says campfires should be small and completely stamped out before campers leave the area.

"Human caused fires are something we deal with every summer," DeMario said. "So, we're just asking people to be responsible where they have their campfires, and always make sure that they're dead out before they leave their camp site."

Visitors are being asked to follow the popular saying: “If a fire is too hot to touch, it's too hot to leave."

Other procedures to follow with campfires are as follows:

Never leave your campfire unattended.

Bring a shovel and a bucket of water to extinguish the campfire.

Feel the coals with the back of your hand, and if there is any warmth, pour on more water, stir it, feel for warmth, and repeat until there is no heat left.

If you are going camping and plan to have a campfire, please use an existing fire ring or fire pit.

If you are camping in a dispersed camping area, and there is no fire ring, be sure to clear a spot down to bare soil for your campfire.

Don’t make campfires near shrubs, trees, tents, or vehicles, and not under low hanging branches.