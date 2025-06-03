A Quincy man is dead following a single-vehicle accident near the Grant/Douglas County line late Monday.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened just before midnight on State Route 28 near Trinidad when 23-year-old Brayan L. Sorta lost control of his pickup truck, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle.

Sorta was airlifted to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment of injuries he suffered in the wreck but later died.

Troopers say Sorta was intoxicated at the time of the crash.