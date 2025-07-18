A Quincy man has been found guilty of sexually abusing two young girls over a period of several years.

Derek M. Hilderbrand, 48, was convicted Tuesday in Grant County Superior Court on four counts of first-degree rape of a child and one count of first-degree child molestation. The verdict follows a jury trial stemming from an investigation that began in March 2022 after the victims disclosed the abuse to a school counselor.

According to court records, Hilderbrand moved in with the girls’ mother in 2014. Investigators say that after losing his job, he began drinking heavily and often stayed home to watch the children. The abuse reportedly took place between the summer of 2014 and February 2017, with both victims telling investigators they were assaulted multiple times during that period.

In an interview with detectives, Hilderbrand denied the allegations. However, investigators said he admitted he may have been “blacked-out drunk” while caring for the girls and conceded that “something” might have happened while he was intoxicated.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 2 in Grant County Superior Court.