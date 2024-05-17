Project Starts For $7 Mil. Upgrade To Pangborn Airport Building

The bidding process started this week for a major remodeling project at the Pangborn Airport General Aviation building.

Once completed, the building will serve as the gateway to the Wenatchee Valley for private air traffic and business travelers.

Pangborn Memorial - General Aviation Terminal Renovation Image B from Chelan Douglas Port Authority Pangborn Memorial - General Aviation Terminal Renovation Image B from Chelan Douglas Port Authority loading...

Chelan Douglas Port Authority Economic Development and Capital Projects director Stacie de Mestre says a lot of people will pass through the building.

"Last year the airport had somewhere around 15,000 operations, which is landings or takeoffs," said de Mestre. "And then remember our Alaska (Airlines) flight, there's only two a day. So, if you do the math, the majority of our users at our airport are the general aviation community."

Private air traffic operations are moving to the General Aviation building from the Executive Flight building, which is now occupied by the Army National Guard.

de Mestre says the changes being made will preserve the General Aviation building's characteristics that make it eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

"The roof structure, that barrel roof structure was a significant type of architecture in the era it was built," de Mestre said. "So, the new design is honoring and highlighting that roof structure."

A project summary of the remodeled General Aviation building says the structure would become a catalyst for the entire airport district.

It said the building will leave a memorable first impression on the region’s visitors and be the landing point for future generations flying to Pangborn.

The new layout of the building will increase from around 6,400 square feet to 6,700 square feet in the project.

Pangborn Memorial - General Aviation Terminal Renovation Image A from Chelan Douglas Port Authority Pangborn Memorial - General Aviation Terminal Renovation Image A from Chelan Douglas Port Authority loading...

The remodel plan uses what the project summary refers to as a Great Hall concept, which "allows for a contiguous public space that celebrates the existing structure and the ability for views along the building's length."

The summary goes on to state that private terminals have become an investment for many towns and cities in the Pacific Northwest, which creates a first impression for each community.

It says the first impression of Pangborn is an incredible opportunity due to its current location and nostalgic character of the barrel vault structure of the General Aviation building.

Pangborn Memorial - General Aviation Terminal Renovation Image C from Chelan Douglas Port Authority Pangborn Memorial - General Aviation Terminal Renovation Image C from Chelan Douglas Port Authority loading...

The remodel comes with an almost $7 million price tag.

It covers design work ($474,258), an environmental assessment ($159,883) as well as the overall construction work ($5.56 million). Making the structure FAA compliant costs $64,000. A glass door ($16,207) and furnishings for the offices and terminal ($350,000) brings the total cost to roughly $6.92 million.

Grants and tax money will finance more than half the cost of the project - about $3.85 million. A federal grant through the Federal Aviation Administration will provide $3.1 million. The state Commerce Department is contributing $500,00 and Douglas County .09 Sales Tax money will supply $250,000.

The Port Authority itself is contributing almost $3.1 million for the project, with almost $1.3 million being channeled through future money realized from a land parcel sale to the Army National Guard.

Bidding from contractors for the General Aviation building remodel will end on June 19. Construction is scheduled to start in July with completion of the project in March 2025.

The Port Authority owns and operates Pangborn Airport. It now is providing the fixed-based operator services required to accommodate private air travel.

Offices for the fixed-based operation will be in the converted General Aviation building. Pangborn Airport Director Trent Moyers will also have an office in the facility.