Police, Homeowner, Firefighters Together Save Home From Deck Fire

There are no injuries, and a home is saved from damage after a quick response to a fire Tuesday morning in East Wenatchee.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett says the fire was burning on both the upper and lower deck at the home.

"What had happened was it started on the upper deck, burnt through, dropped down to the lower deck and had both decks on fire," said Brett.

The homeowner was reportedly not aware of the fire on the upper and lower decks when police arrived on the scene first.

"Police opened the door and announced their presence, which alerted the occupant," Brett said. "They teamed up with a garden hose and fire extinguishers and were able to to get the upper deck fire out, while fire crews arrived and stretched a line and were able put out the lower deck fire."

Brett says police brought fire extinguishers with them when entering the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Brett said there was no obvious cause for the fire, such as an outdoor grill being left on. The fire marshall is looking into the matter further.