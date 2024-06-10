Pioneer Fire Burning 300 Acres On Lake Chelan

Crews from the state Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service are working on the Pioneer Fire on Lake Chelan.

The fire has been burning 300 acres in a remote area on the north shore of the lake more than 30 north of Chelan.

It started after midnight Saturday morning near Pioneer Creek and then spread into the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

The area is only accessible by boat and the Chelan County Sheriff's Office is mostly concerned with keeping hikers out of the area.

The Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 1 (Get Ready) Fire Advisory for the North Shore of Lake Chelan between Canoe Creek and Meadow Creek.

The Rex Creek area is under a Level 3 (Go Now) Evacuation. The Lakeshore Trail is unusable between Prince Creek and Meadow Creek.

There are one or two buildings in the area.

The Lake Chelan Mirror reports a Complex Incident Management Team (CIMT) has been requested to manage the fire, with Pacific Northwest Team 13 set to assume command on Monday.