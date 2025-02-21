The Othello Police Department is urging pet owners to do right by their furry dependents.

Amid reports of animal neglect, Othello police on Tuesday visited a residence in the 200 block of E. Spruce St. The subsequent investigation was reportedly damning enough to warrant second-degree animal cruelty charges for Ulises Neponoceno-Pineda. This is a gross misdemeanor under state law.

The man's dogs were remanded into police custody and underwent treatment at a nearby veterinary clinic.

Get our free mobile app

Othello PD had this to say after the fact: "It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility for their animals. We desire all animal owners to provide the basic and adequate necessities and ensure their animal’s well-being is being maintained. We encourage owner accountability and encourage all dogs to be licensed and cared for."

Click here for a guide to recognizing and reporting animal cruelty.