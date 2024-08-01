Oregon Climbing Coach Gets 120 Days In Child Molestation Case

A rock-climbing instructor from Bend, Oregon accused of molesting a 15-year-old female climbing student in Leavenworth will serve a 120-day sentence.

Get our free mobile app

A plea deal reduced assault charges against 37-year-old Brady Wayne Kendrick, who is being allowed to serve his sentence through a work release program in Oregon.

The sentence was issued by Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera this week.

Kendrick was accused of inappropriately touching the teenage girl while camping at the Bridge Creek Campground in Leavenworth on July 3, 2022.

In the case affidavit, Kendrick is accused of grooming female students throughout his career, with former students and parents of students detailing similar instances where he made female climbers uncomfortable in the past.

Kendrick's plea deal lowered his charges from Child Molestation in the Third Degree to Assault in the Fourth Degree (Sexual Motivation).

The victim's mother, father and brother gave impact statements in court and requested the maximum sentence.

Prosecutors asked for 90 days confinement. Kendrick's defense attorney asked for 20 days.

Kendrick submitted an Alford Plea under his plea deal. In an Alford Plea, the defendant does not plead guilty but admits the evidence is sufficient for a likely finding of guilt

The girl's mother submitted a victim statement document to the court, which included the passage below:

"Brady sexually preyed on my daughter for years and then assaulted her at a critical time when she was coming of age, developing confidence, and learning about herself and relationships. He destroyed her high school years and has left an emotional mark on something she truly loves - the sport of climbing. I beg the court to do what it is intended to do, and sentence Brady Kendrick to the maximum sentence under the law."

The victim filed a victim statement, which read in part, "What happened in Leavenworth was just more of what had been happening, but it was scarier. I didn't know how far he would go, and I don't know how far he would've gone had I not pushed him off me...The next day I felt awful, I felt gross, and I felt violated. I could barely look at or speak to Brady, and I never wanted to again."