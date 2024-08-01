One Injured, One Jailed From Wednesday Night Wenatchee Stabbing

Wenatchee Police says there were injuries after a stabbing last night at an apartment in the 400 block of 5th Street.

"We do have one male in custody currently, but there's still a very active investigation where we're still trying to determine exactly what happened," said Wenatchee Police Sgt. Joe Eaton.

Police say one man went to the apartment to retrieve property and got into an altercation with a man who occupies the residence.

Both men were injured in the altercation that took place just before 10 pm.

One of them is in the Chelan County jail while the other was taken to Confluence Health Hospital for injuries from being stabbed with a knife.

Police say there was a gun at the residence, but it was not fired.

This is a developing story. KPQ will have more information when it becomes available.