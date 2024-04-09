One Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash Near Easton

A Cle Elum man is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County late Sunday.

The Washington State Patrol reports the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate -90 near Easton when 33-year-old Einar J. Smith left the roadway, crashed into a guardrail and rolled.

Trooper Jeremy Weber says its currently unknown what caused the wreck and the investigation is expected to take some time to complete.

"It could have been many things, he could've fallen asleep, he could've been impaired, we just don't know and the investigation will take quite some time. We need to do toxicology tests and we take three or four hours at a scene taking pictures. We just gather all of the evidence that we can and we bring it back to our computer systems and labs for analysis, so it can just take a lot of time."

Weber adds the fatality collision comes during an early spring that's been unusually quiet otherwise.

"We look at where our problem areas are for a lot of things like seatbelt use and distracted driving and we patrol those areas with intent. Right now, our numbers are looking very good as far as lack of collisions, especially those involving injuries or deaths. So we're very pleased with the work that we've been doing but there's still a lot more work to do. So we're knocking on wood and keeping on."

The accident closed Exit 70 and one lane of freeway for several hours while the wreckage was cleared and investigators worked the scene.

Smith was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt.