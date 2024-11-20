Omak’s Mid-Valley Hospital Pays $15K Fine For Improper Opioid Oversight

Mid-Valley Hospital & Clinic in Omak will pay a penalty of $15,000 for violations related to the federal Controlled Substances Act.

The fine stems from a suit brought in Eastern Washington U.S. District Court after a nurse at the small facility compromised its system for opioid management over a period of two years.

U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref says Eileen Lombardi took advantage of controlled substance audits that were repeatedly overlooked by management at the hospital's pharmacy to divert a supply of the painkiller Dilaudid for her personal use between 2021 and 2023.

Waldref says Mid-Valley failed to properly review its inventory of controlled substances, which directly contributed Lombardi's thefts and abuse of the system.

Lombardi has since entered into a diversion program with the Washington Department of Health that prohibits her from handling controlled substances for up to five years, while Mid-Valley underwent a review of its policies and procedures related to controlled substances through an outside consultant as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors.