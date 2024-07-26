Okanogan County Man Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder In Death Of Girlfriend

An Okanogan County man has been convicted of First-Degree Murder in the death of his girlfriend.

ON Wednesday, a jury found 70-year-old Roy Parker Rasmussen guilty of killing 46-year-old Siri Carina Zosel in Oroville in April, 2022.

Police found Rasmussen at the same residence with Zosel's dead body after responding to a domestic violence call.

Rasmussen's conviction also includes a special firearms allegation.

His sentencing has been tentatively set for August 21, when he'll face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.