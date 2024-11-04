Portions of SR 17 in Moses Lake will experience disruption on Sunday and into the workweek, according to a WSDOT travel advisory.

Signal and lighting deficiencies are prevalent on the highway. Helpfully, WSDOT has assigned a contractor to replace cabinets and controllers at several intersections.

Commuters will notice flaggers and intersection closures at:

SR 17 and Wheeler Rd. (MP 53)

SR 17 and Nelson Rd. (MP 52)

SR 17 and Broadway Ave. (MP 53-54)

SR 17 and Yonezawa Blvd. (MP 51)

Work begins on Sunday and concludes on Wednesday. To reiterate, all of the maintenance work will take place after dusk.

As always WSDOT intends to provide continual updates via its real-time travel map.