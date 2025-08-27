It's the stuff of nightmares, an insect that feeds on live tissue and causes an infestation of larvae and maggots that feed on the host.

Well, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has confirmed a Maryland resident who recently traveled to El Salvador is the first documented case of New World screwworm in the U.S. since an outbreak in the Florida Keys in 2017.The parasitic fly was eradicated here in 1966, and there were no confirmed human infections in the Florida outbreak.

New World screwworm (NWS) feeds on live tissue and can cause myiasis, an infestation of larvae, or maggots. NWS is rare in humans, but animals, including livestock, pets, and wildlife, are susceptible.

Closeup of the NWS fly from USDA Closeup of the NWS fly from USDA loading...

The New World screwworm will land on an open wound and lay eggs that hatch into larvae and maggots that consume the flesh and cause a painful infestation.

Lori Ferrins, associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Northeastern University, told ABC News the female NWS will lay somewhere between 200 and 300 eggs in an open wound.

The NWS maggots screw their way into flesh after hatching. Image provided by CDC The NWS maggots screw their way into flesh after hatching. Image provided by CDC loading...

The NWS fly is most commonly found in the Caribbean, Mexico and areas of Central and South America

Symptoms of NWS Infection

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) describes some pretty gross conditions that are symptomatic of NWS.Skin lesions that don't heal or worsen. a painful wound or sores, open sores that bleed, and the skin-crawling sensation of feeling or seeing maggots in a sore. The infestation can also create a smelly odor, according to the CDC.

Is There a Cure for NWS?

The CDC says there are currently no known drug treatments, but if someone spots or actually feels maggots in a wound, contact a health care provider immediately.

The treatment will involve removing the maggots and possible surgery.The CDC warns anyone infected to avoid removing the maggots themselves or disposing of the maggots or larvae.

How Do You Prevent an NWS Infection

Anyone traveling to areas where NWS infestation is common should cover any open wounds, use insect repellent, and wear long sleeves and pants.

The U.S. is trying to prevent the parasite from entering into the U.S. by building a sterile fly production facility in Texas that will interrupt the lifecycle of NWS.

Overall, concerns over widespread human infection are low, but the threat is greater to agricultural interests. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a press release earlier this month that NWS "is not only a threat to our ranching community—but it is a threat to our food supply and our national security."

While we don't likely have anything to worry about in our region, anyone planning to visit certain parts of the world should definitely take precautions and be aware of the New World screwworm.