New Single-Point Secure Entrance Opens At Chelan County Courthouse

After being closed for roughly nine months, the newly-renovated entrance to the Chelan County Courthouse opened today.

The tempered glass vestibule creates a single entry point for all of the county's offices in the two connected buildings, including the courtrooms and jail.

County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons says the change will take some getting used to for visitors and employees alike.

"When the public comes through that new entry they'll see our campus security officers and metal detectors, and they will help guide them through the screening process for entry because we know this is new for everyone."

FitzSimmons says while the new entrance is open and fully functional, there is still some work to be done.

"We're still doing a little bit of work here and there. Our campus security is going to be looking at how things are working over the next few weeks and how we might be able to set it up better."

The overhaul began late last year and was originally slated for completion in June.

The total cost of the renovations is roughly $1.50 million.