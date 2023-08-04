Motorcyclist Dead From Crash With 18-Wheeler On I-90

A motorcyclist is dead from a crash with an 18-wheeler on I-90 west of Easton Thursday afternoon at about 5:15.

A 2016 KTM 1290 Super Duke motorcycle driven by 34-year-old Jeffrey Button of Issaquah was westbound two miles west of Easton when Button attempted to change lanes and hit a 2020 Freightliner 18-wheeler driven by 44-year-old David Pomianoski of Fargo, North Carolina.

Button was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a WSDOT compliant helmet.

David Pomianoski was not injured.

It's not known if alcohol or drugs were involved. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Traffic was reduced to one lane on the westbound side of I-90 while an investigation was conducted.