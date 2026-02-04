Almost 1,000 Moses Lake Residents Lose Power After Pickup Strikes Utility Pole

The lights are coming back on again for residents on the south side of Moses Lake, where a large power outage occurred after a pickup truck struck a utility pole on Monday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 6:30 p.m. near Roads 1 Southeast and K Southwest when 30-year-old Shannell Jaeger of Moses Lake lost control of the pickup, which went off the roadway, and crashed into the pole - snapping it in half.

Jaeger suffered unspecified injuries in the collision and was transported to Samartitan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment, and the road was closed for several hours while Grant PUD crews repaired the pole and several downed power lines.

The PUD says the crash also caused 954 customers in the Pelican Point neighborhood of Moses Lake, as well as some residents on Baseline and Potato Hill Roads to lose electrical service.

Although many in the affected areas had their power restored within a few hours, a handful of homes were still in the dark until early this morning.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says it's not clear at this time if Jaeger was under the influence when the wreck occurred, nor if any charges will be filed against her.