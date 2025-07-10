Two women were found dead inside a Moses Lake residence on the morning of Sunday, July 6. Authorities say there were no signs of foul play, and drug involvement is suspected but has not been confirmed.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 46-year-old J’Lene Ludtke and her 23-year-old daughter, Haley Mathison. Their bodies were discovered around 10 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Biggs Drive.

Coroner Craig Morrison said the cause of death remains under investigation, though preliminary findings suggest the deaths may be drug-related. Toxicology results are pending.

No additional details have been released.