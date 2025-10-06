Moses Lake police arrested a man connected to a shooting in March.

Get our free mobile app

Officers arrested 26-year-old Samuel Ramirez Thursday. Police say he shot a 32-year-old man in the arm and back from a sedan on March 8.

Officials say another suspect, the driver of the vehicle, pled guilty to a charge related to the shooting and is serving their sentence.

READ MORE: Grant County Corrections Deputy Arrested for Domestic Violence

Officers initially responded to the 1100 block of North Stratford Road around 8 p.m. after receiving reports of someone brandishing a firearm during a large fight.

When officers arrived, they found the victim and called medics, who took the victim to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Moses Lake Police Department launched a joint investigation with the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Ramirez faces charges of assault and drive-by shooting.