Moses Lake P.D Searching For Answers in 2 Gun-Related Incidents

Moses Lake Police Department searches for information in two Thursday evening incidents involving guns.

According to a release, at about 6:30 p.m. officers responded to Sportsman Warehouse for a theft. They learned a male walked into the store and asked to see a handgun.

The male inspected the gun, and ran out of the store with its trigger lock in place - making it inoperable. He ran to a vehicle parked at the far end of the parking lot and fled.

You can see a picture of the male suspect on the KPQ Mobile App.

Meanwhile, at 5 p.m., officers responded to Buell Street for the report of gunshots.

Officers asses a homeowner confronting a group of males spray-painting graffiti. One member of the group pulled out a handgun and fired several shots before fleeing on foot.

There are no injuries and no damage other than the graffiti reported.

Moses Lake Police have no suspects at this time.

They ask you to contact police if you have any information.