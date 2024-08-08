Moses Lake Murder Suspect Arrested in California

An 18-year-old man suspected of killing one person and injuring two others in a shooting at Montlake Park in Moses Lake is in custody in California. 

Christopher Valle-Maciel was arrested in Riverside, California Tuesday under accusations of first-degree murder, first-degree drive-by shooting and two counts of first-degree assault, according to the U.S. Marshall's Service.   

He's suspected in the shooting death of 22-year-old Armando Benavidez of Moses Lake during gang related activity in November of last year. 

Valle-Maciel was able to flee the scene after the incident while several other suspects were rounded up and arrested. 

Moses Lake police are in the process of extraditing Valle-Maciel from California to stand trial in Grant County 

“Once again, the cooperative efforts of local police agencies and U.S. Marshals Service-led task forces have resulted in the arrest of a violent offender, who will now face justice and answer for alleged violent crimes in a court of law," said United States Marshal Craig Thayer in a release. 

