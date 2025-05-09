A Moses Lake man is in jail for trafficking methamphetamine in the area.

Get our free mobile app

Moses Lake Police Department Captain Jeff Sursely says its Screet Crimes Unit (SCU) and Grant County' sInteragency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) arrested 42-year-old Cesar Adame Tuesday.

The investigation began late last month when Adame allegedly assaulted and robbed a person and attempted to intimidate them into joining his trafficking conspiracy.

Detectives arrested Adame on probable cause for assault and robbery, and secured several search warrants due to the robbery and drug distribtuion investigation.

During the search warrant execution, authorities discovered approximately four ounces of methamphetamine from Adame's residence and transported him to Spokane County Jail.

Adame faces federal meth distribution charges.