Moses Lake Man In Jail Following Domestic Violence Investigation

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he physically assaulted his domestic partner and displayed aggressive behavior toward responding officers.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 4000 block of Airway Drive Northeast in Moses Lake.

Sheriff's officials say that after discovering evidence of domestic violence at the location, 24-year-old Tristan L. Elliott was uncooperative and aggressive when deputies tried placing him under arrest.

After reportedly refusing to follow the commands of deputies, Elliott finally complied after he was threatened with a TASER and he was safely taken into custody without further incident.

He was booked into the Grant County Jail for suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief (domestic violence), obstructing a law enforcement officer, and disorderly conduct.