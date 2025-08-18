A Moses Lake man was arrested early Friday after allegedly assaulting two people and attempting to break into an apartment.

According to Moses Lake Police Department, officers responded to a report of assault and attempted burglary at an apartment complex on Third Avenue.

Police say 37-year-old Quin Hemphill tried to force his way into an apartment and punched a man in the throat. He then allegedly groped a 27-year-old woman, stole her phone, and fled.

Officers located and arrested Hemphill shortly after without incident and booked him Grant County Jail.

Hemphill faces charges of robbery, theft, attempted residential burglary, and assault with sexual motivation.