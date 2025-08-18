Moses Lake Man Arrested After Assault, Attempted Break-In

Moses Lake Man Arrested After Assault, Attempted Break-In

photo credit: YouTube

A Moses Lake man was arrested early Friday after allegedly assaulting two people and attempting to break into an apartment.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

According to Moses Lake Police Department, officers responded to a report of assault and attempted burglary at an apartment complex on Third Avenue.

Police say 37-year-old Quin Hemphill tried to force his way into an apartment and punched a man in the throat. He then allegedly groped a 27-year-old woman, stole her phone, and fled.

Officers located and arrested Hemphill shortly after without incident and booked him Grant County Jail.

Hemphill faces charges of robbery, theft, attempted residential burglary, and assault with sexual motivation.

6 Huge Reasons Why People Are Leaving Washington State

6 reasons that people are leaving - the 2025 Washington State Edition

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Filed Under: Moses Lake Police Department

More From 610 KONA