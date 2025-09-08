Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a homicide leaving a 19-year-old man dead at Hundt Park in Mattawa last month.

Mattawa Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 17 and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

With assistance from Moses Lake Police Department and multiple other agencies, authorities found probable cause to secure arrest warrants for two 16-year-old Mattawa males. Thursday, Moses Lake detectives arrested and booked them in Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder.

Mattawa Police say this remains an active case and anyone with information should contact their local police department.