Elderly Man Dies In Grant County Semi-Truck Collision

An elderly man is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Thursday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 2:30 p.m. just off Interstate-90 at the intersection of the ramp at Exit 182 and Road O Northeast about three miles east of Moses Lake when a semi-truck driven by 62-year-old Jose Martinez struck a sedan driven by 77-year-old Joseph Rammell of Newport.

Rammell suffered traumatic injuries in the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Martinez was uninjured.

Troopers say Rammell caused the wreck by running a stop sign, and it's still unknown if impairment was a factor in the accident, as toxicology reports on Rammell are still pending.