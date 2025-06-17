A Malaga man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in South Wenatchee late last week.

The Wenatchee Police Department says 31-year-old Frederico Javier Bernal Jimenez assaulted a 47-year-old man with a knife during an altercation between the two in the 1500 block of South Wenatchee Avenue last Thursday (June 12).

Court documents indicate the victim suffered a "severe loss of blood" from a stab wound allegedly caused by Bernal-Jimenez, who also reportedly chased the man with the weapon for several blocks after inflicting the wound.

Investigators are still uncertain of what might have predicated the dispute between the two men but believe Bernal-Jimenez instigated the altercation based on video surveillance evidence.

Bernal-Jimenez was apprehended on Saturday and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center where his is now facing charges of first-degree assault.

Bernal-Jimenez appeared in court on Monday but prosecutors have yet to file any formal charges against him.