Man Arrested For Burglarizing Shop Near Ritzville

An Adams County man is behind bars after allegedly burglarizing a property near Ritzville.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of a burglary in progress near a residence on Seidl Road and found 47-year-old Janis M. Roundtree of Lind actively removing items from a large shop on the property.

Get our free mobile app

Further investigation revealed the pickup truck Roundtree drove to the scene was also reported stolen out of Spokane.

Roundtree was booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of 2nd Degree Burglary, 3rd Degree Theft and Malicious Mischief, and Possession of Tools to Commit Burglary.

Sheriff's officials say additional charges are pending.