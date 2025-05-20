Man Arrested After Police Standoff, Questioned In Connection To Murder Investigation

Police in Grant County have arrested a man wanted in connection to a murder investigation.

The Quincy Police Department says the arrest was made last Thursday afternoon in the 8000 block of State Route 281 (SR-281), where they reportedly approached the man about possibly having witnessed the fatal shooting of another man in the 200 block of I Street Southwest the previous morning.

Officials say that when he was approached, the man refused to speak with detectives and locked himself inside his residence, refusing to come out.

When officers reportedly heard a gunshot echo from inside the home, they retreated and established a perimeter around the residence and also closed a portion of SR-281 between Roads 9 Northwest and 10 Northwest.

While the man engaged police in a standoff, it was also learned that he had an outstanding warrant for charges stemming from a crime that was unrelated to the recent homicide.

After several hours, the man finally surrendered without further incident and the highway was reopened.

He was booked into the Grant County Jail for the outstanding warrant and questioned regarding the homicide, but investigators have not revealed his name, nor what his specific connection to the murder or the victim might be.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.