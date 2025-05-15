Kittitas County Public Hospital District No. 1 in Ellensburg will present a resolution to voters in the August 5 special election authorizing the district to levy property taxes at a rate of $.75 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Ellensburg Daily Record reports the hospital district's current levy is just a percentage of 1 cent at 0.1396. This provides about $9,000 per year from the whole community.

A 20-year levy of about $.75 per $1,000 of assessed value expired in 2018 and has not been replaced. If renewed, the levy will cost the owner of a $350,000 property aproximately $262.50 per year.

Taxes would be used to provide additional operating and capital funds to support the delivery of hospital and other health care services to the district's residents and other people the district serves.

The Kittitas Valley Hospital board of commissioners approved the resolution at its meeting April 24.