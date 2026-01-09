The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is touting its efforts to protect children and bring those who commit crimes against them to justice.

In a news release on social media this week, officials with the Sheriff's Office said their agents arrested 14 perpetrators accused of various crimes related to child sexual abuse in 2025.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say 10 of those arrested are still awaiting arraignment or trial, while three have already pled guilty in court and one went to trial and was convicted.

The Sheriff's Office says the four offenders who pled or were found guilty of sex crimes against children were sentenced to a collective total of 53 years in prison.

"Our office and the Kittitas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have a high rate of convictions or pleas in cases of this type," said the release. "Reflecting careful, thorough investigations and close coordination from the initial report through court proceedings."

The release went on to say that protecting children and holding those who harm them accountable for their actions is a "core responsibility" of the Sheriff's Office.

Officials also said the details associated with cases regarding sex crimes against children are rarely publicized in order to protect the privacy of the victims and their families.