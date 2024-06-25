Keller Ferry Shutting Down For Two Days This Week

Keller Ferry Shutting Down For Two Days This Week

Drivers using State Route 21 (SR-21) should plan for additional travel times for two days this week while the Keller Ferry is out of service.

The M/V Sanpoil, which carries vehicle traffic for two miles across Franklin D. Roosevelt Lake between Ferry and Lincoln Counties, will temporarily halt all runs on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 25-26) while the ferry undergoes routine inspections and maintenance.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising travelers who rely on the ferry to continue on SR-21 to utilize State Route 25 or a combination of State Routes 155 and 174 while the vessel is out of service.

The DOT says motorists should plan on additional travel times of at least one hour when using these alternate routes.

