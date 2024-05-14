Chelan Woman Seriously Injured In Crash With Semi In Kittitas Co.

A 44-year-old Chelan woman has serious injuries from a crash with a semi in Kittitas County Monday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol Troopers say Jennifer Harris was driving a minivan northbound on U.S. Hwy. 97 when she failed to stop at the intersection with SR 970 and was hit by the semi which did not have a stop sign.

Harris' minivan, a 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan, left the roadway to the right, struck the guardrail, and came to a rest on the northbound shoulder.

The semi came to a rest on the southbound shoulder of SR 970 with the trailer blocking the southbound lane.

Harris was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with injuries.

She could also face charges after an investigation for failing to obey a traffic sign.

Troopers also say it's not yet known if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

Harris was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi, 22-year-old Vadym Lusygiyan of Lake Stevens, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Both the minivan and the semi-cab were totaled in the crash.

The crash took place at about 2:30 pm Monday.

Traffic was delayed for a time while the semi-trailer blocked a lane and an investigation was conducted.