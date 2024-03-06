The suspect in the vehicular homicide of Washington State Patrol Trooper Christopher Gadd is a citizen of Mexico and is in the country illegally, according to an ICE spokesperson.

KIRO-TV is reporting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 33 year old Raul Benitez Santana has a ten plus year history of convictions in Washington dating to 2013 including domestic violence assault, marijuana possession and two convictions for driving with a suspended license.

An immigration detainer was placed on Santana with the Snohomish County Jail, where he is currently being held in the vehicular homicide charge in Trooper Gadd's death.

Detainers are issued on non-citizens who have been arrested for criminal activity for possible removal and deportation.

Santana was allegedly impaired according to court documents that show he told investigators he had been smoking pot and had consumed two beers that night.

Trooper Gadd was parked on the side of I-5 in Marysville around 3:30 AM Saturday when his car was hit from behind by a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Santana is being held on $1 million bail and is charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

