The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is planning High Visibility Enforcement patrols in District 6.

As the reasoning goes, area roadways will be unusually perilous because of Watershed Festival. This annual barnstormer all but guarantees road congestion; it's the largest outdoor country festival in the Pacific Northwest, drawing tens of thousands of fans. The headliners this year are Old Dominion, HARDY and American Idol veteran Luke Bryan.

"We love these kinds of events," says Trooper Jeremy Weber. "We love people coming in and visiting. But we want them to do it in a safe manner."

HiVE patrols are a preventative, not reactive, measure aimed at rooting out "specific driving behaviors," Weber says. By this he means speeding, handheld cell phone use and seatbelt non-use.

"Ultimately, our goal is to reduce fatality collisions - and, really, all collisions. The only way to do that is to keep people's speed in check."

The WSP and its partner agencies intend to have marked patrol cars "strategically placed within Grant and Kittias Counties." The vehicles come equipped with "state-of-the-art speed measuring devices" that are powered by bluetooth technology; Weber marvels at the efficacy of these devices.

The patrols will also require aircraft and Aggressive Driving Apprehension Team (ADAT) vehicles. These are resources "we don't use on a regular basis," Weber says. But they "increase our capabilities."

ADAT personnel are necessary due to a heightened risk not only of aggressive driving and posturing, but full-fledged violence. (Road rage shootings are far more commonplace in Washington than they were even 10 years ago.)

Watershed Fest takes place at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy on Aug. 2-4. Click here for detailed lineup, pricing and other info.