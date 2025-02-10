H.B. 1253 Expands Energy Production and Storage

Washington State Public Utility Districts may be able to work with private entities to build and expand electrical generation and transmission facilities.

House of Representatives passed H.B. 1253 Thursday by an overwhelming vote of 90-6.

13th District Representative Alex Ybara wrote the bill.

"The laws don't let them do that," Rep. Ybarra said. "This bill is basically going to say P.U.D's can work with private entities to bring in generation plants and generation and solar plants."

Current law restricts the development of energy generation and storage facilities to partnerships with other utiltities.

H.B. makes it easier for P.U.Ds to collaborate with public or private partnerships to expand energy production and storage.

"Ensuring reliable, affordable energy for families, businesses, and industries is essential for economic growth," said Ybarra in a press release. "This bill lays the foundation for long-term energy solutions that will benefit communities across Washington."

The bill highlights the expansion of renewable energy and finite energy sources, as it includes provisions for solar, wind, and even removing restrictions on coal fired power plants. This provides P.U.D's greater flexibility.

As the state's demand for electrified homes and cars grows, the supply will need to expand.

A 2024 study from the U.S. Energy Information Administration says hydroelectric power accounted for 60 percent of electricity net generation for utilities.

The legislation heads to the Senate's Environment, Energy, and Technology committee before a full vote.

Ybarra appeared as part of Friday morning's Legislative Hotline which you can listen to at 8 o'clock Thursdays and Fridays throughout the legislative session.