Grant County Man Arrested For Allegedly Beating Man With 2×4

A Grant County man is behind bars for assault and other crimes.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Aaron Pfaltzgraff-Miller was arrested on East Cardinal Road in the Grand Coulee area on Saturday.

Pfaltzgraff-Miller reportedly fled from deputies after he got out of the passenger side of a car that had been pulled over for a traffic stop.

Deputies say they had to use a TASER to subdue him after he refused commands to stop fleeing and surrender.

Investigators say Pfaltzgraff-Miller was taken into custody on charges of second-degree assault for allegedly beating a man with a 2x4 wooden plank last Thursday, and for first-degree burglary and first-degree theft in connection with a separate incident on April 13.

He was booked into the Grant County Jail where he remains to start the week pending an initial court appearance.

