Grant County Sheriff's Office will have a drug detection K-9 patrolling its jail soon.

How the K-9 Program Works

Spokesman Kyle Foreman said once the dog is selected, trained, and certified, the K-9 will detect heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines, and fentanyl that may be smuggled into the Grant County Jail, which he hopes will reduce inmate overdoses and save lives.

Impact on Jail Safety and Overdose Prevention

The drug detection K-9 will primarily be used at the jail, but could be called to help investigators conduct drug investigations in buildings, vehicles, and outside areas. The dog will not be used or certified to detect drugs on people.

"The addition of a drug detection K-9 not only adds safety for inmates and jail employees, but also helps improve the quality of professional service our corrections staff delivers to the community," said Phil Coats, Chief Deputy of Corrections. "This enhancement will start at the existing jail, and will move with us as we enter our new jail in 2026."

Funding and Resources for the K-9 Unit

The new K9 will join two patrol K-9s who assist in tracking down people for arrests.

The Sheriff's Office received $28,000 from Opioid Settlement dollars to purchase and train the K9 and its handler, and provide overdose reversal kits. Funding does not support items such as a kennel, shelter, vehicle, travel crate, food, medical care, safety gear, insurance, and ongoing training. The GCSO is seeking support from the public to help purchase those items.

The GCSO expects to have its new K9 within the next 90 days.