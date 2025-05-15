The historic Freestone Inn near Mazama, WA is for sale

This is one of my favorite places that I have stayed at in all of Washington state and the property is on the market.

Freestone Inn at Wilson Ranch is located at 31 Early Winters Drive, about two miles west of Mazama, WA. The property includes a main lodge with 12 beautifully appointed rooms and 5 suites, 8 rental cabins, and a manager cabin. Freestone Inn is a blend of modern comfort and rustic charm. The property is complete with a commercial kitchen, restaurant, bar, the Jack’s Hut pizza pub, a community pool, and a community hot tub. The sale includes 27,750-square-foot of hospitality space in the 11 buildings on site.

Get our free mobile app

Freestone Inn Image: Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate Freestone Inn Image: Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate loading...

Freestone Inn Image: Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate Freestone Inn Image: Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate loading...

My family stayed in a cabin nestled in a stand of pine trees there a few years ago and we enjoyed the company of the plentiful deer roaming the grounds. We dined on a delicious meal in the restaurant overlooking the property's lake dug by the founder, Jack Wilson. There are easy pathways to stroll or bike throughout the grounds. But the direct access to the Methow Valley Trail System and close proximity to North Cascades National Park, Mazama and Winthrop make it a perfect base for outdoor adventures.

Freestone Inn Image: Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate Freestone Inn Image: Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate loading...

Freestone Inn Image: Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate Freestone Inn Image: Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate loading...

Freestone Inn Image: Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate Freestone Inn Image: Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate loading...

A little history on The Freestone Inn which begins with the Wilson Ranch development started by Jack and Elsie Wilson in the 1940s. Jack Wilson was an outdoorsman and led packhorse trips for hunting and fishing adventures. The couple built six original Early Winters cabins, a stock barn, and the one-acre lake on the site.

The Wilson's developed the property over the years into a premier year-round outdoor recreation retreat with the Freestone Inn's construction in 1996. The Freestone has hosted guests from around the world, celebrities, and politicians. Freestone Inn has earned a “Top 25 Lodges in America” award from Travel and Leisure magazine.

Freestone Inn Image: Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate Freestone Inn Image: Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate loading...

Freestone Inn Image: Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate Freestone Inn Image: Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate loading...

A Unique Investment Opportunity

Sold yet? The listing price is $5,995,000 and for that, you can own a piece of Washington’s most scenic landscapes and the legacy created by the Wilsons.

For more information, contact the listing agent, Adam Rynd with Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate. 206-799-1059 or adam@cbcascade.com.