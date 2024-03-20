Former Chelan Resort Manager Gets 4.5 Years For Money Laundering

A 38-year-old former Chelan resort manager will serve four-and-a-half years in prison for laundering more than $130,000.

Dennis Sullivan pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to three counts of money laundering, first-degree theft, and attempt to lead organized crime in a plea deal arrangement.

Sullivan was arrested in February 2023 and originally charged with leading organized crime, first-degree theft, and seven counts of money laundering.

Detectives say Sullivan set up payments totaling more than $134,000 for seven employees who never worked at the resort or had previously been terminated.

Several of the employees funneled money back to Sullivan through a Venmo account while he was the head manager of the Grandview Resort in Chelan.

Sullivan was hired in April of 2019 as a front desk worker and was promoted to resort manager in September of 2020, according to a co-owner of the business.

The co-owner told deputies he fired Sullivan late last year for being abrasive and treating employees poorly, to the point that several were ready to quit.

Deputies say a bookkeeper discovered the fraudulent payments after Sullivan had left the resort.

He apologized for his actions in court Monday, according to the criminal minutes document.

Sullivan will serve 54 months in prison.

He has a restitution hearing date set for April 24.