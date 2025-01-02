A 23-year-old Moses Lake man has been sentenced to prison for multiple alleged sex offenses against children.

As a teenage babysitter, Kayden Chisum is said to have abused two Wenatchee children entrusted to his care between 2015 and 2017. Judge Robert Jourdan of Chelan County Superior Court imposed a 10-year sentence, which aligns with the county prosecutors' recommendation and is at the low end of the statutory range.

Chisum's victims were six and eight years old, respectively, at the time of the abuse.

Get our free mobile app

Chisum was convicted on first-degree counts of child rape and molestation. (The first of his two trials ended in a hung jury in May.) Judge Jourdan also mandated three years of community custody for Chisum after his release.

His attorney, Tony Di Tommaso, indicated a likely appeal of the conviction.