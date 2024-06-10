Young Wildlife Reportedy Being Taken Out Of Forest By Visitors

Workers in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest say they're getting reports of visitors bringing home wildlife from the forest, thinking they have been abandoned.

It happens every spring because deer fawns are typically born between April and June.

Deer Fawn Image from US Fish and Wildlife Department

National Forest spokesperson Robin De Mario says they want people to know that the animals have not been abandoned.

"They're just hanging out and being safe," said DeMario. "Mom is in the area and she'll come back to get that little baby. So, leave it alone. Enjoy the view of it from a distance, but leave it alone, because mom will come back and take care of it."

DeMario says does typically leave their fawns behind when they search for food but will always return.

Removing fawns from their habitat is highly disruptive and endangers their lives.

DeMario says people mistakenly think they're saving the animals.

"A lot of times they might contact Fish and Wildlife service or other animal rescue places, but we don't want folks picking those animals up," DeMario said. "We want to leave them alone and back off and give them space, so that they can be safe when mom comes home."

There have also been many social media posts about bear sightings in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest.

Image of Black Bear from US Forest Service

Bears come out of hibernation in the spring and have a large presence in the forest this time of year.

DeMario says they take advantage of food left on picnic tables, in ice chests, tents, and even in cars.

Forest visitors are advised to use the food storage lockers located at a few national forest campgrounds and always keep a clean camp so bears and other critters are not drawn to the area.