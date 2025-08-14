Officials with the U.S. Forest Service are reminding campers and other visitors to be more responsible with both fire and garbage when recreating in the National Forest.

CAMPFIRES ARE CURRENTLY BANNED IN THE NATIONAL FOREST

There are currently heavy restrictions in place which have the entire forest closed to all campfires and flame-producing devices, except those equipped with an on/off switch.

Despite the prohibitions, spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, says plenty of people visiting the forest are still building campfires.

Fire spreads through the National Forest from an unattended campfire that got out of control (photo credit: Facebook)

"We continue to see people having campfires both in campgrounds and in dispersed areas, and sometimes they are leaving them unattended. It seems that people just don’t understand how dry conditions actually are in the forest."

THE FOREST IS DRIER THAN EVER AND FIRE DANGERS ARE EXTREMELY HIGH

Despite a brief spot of rain in the forest last week, and another which is expected in the coming days, conditions in the National Forest remain especially dry and hot weather is still in the forecast through September, which will keep fire dangers well elevated.

Although lightning has sparked numerous fires in the forest so far this year, the National Interagency Fire Center reports that nearly 93% of all wildfires in the nation have been sparked from human causes in 2025.

WHEN YOU GO TO THE FOREST, LEAVE NO TRACE THAT YOU WERE EVER THERE

In addition to the campfire concerns, Forest officials say they are also seeing a major increase in the amount of garbage that isn't being properly disposed of.

DeMario says Forest rangers are finding garbage everywhere this year, and just because a receptacle at a campground might be full, doesn't mean you can simply leave your trash elsewhere.

Trash found inside a restroom facility on National Forest lands (photo credit: Facebook - USFS)

"Once those containers are full, please don't leave garbage on the ground around the container. Instead, take it home with you and dispose of it properly. We've been finding garbage in outhouses, inside toilets, outside of dumpsters, and along trails...all where it doesn't belong. Please practice the rules associated with 'leave no trace' when packing things into the forest by packing out what you use while you're visiting."

DeMario adds that all visitors to the National Forest should check trail, road, and campground conditions and statuses, along with weather and wildfire information, and current fire restrictions either online or by calling a local ranger district office before heading into the forest.