Final Suspect In Violent Moses Lake Kidnapping Arrested

The final suspect connected to a violent kidnapping in Moses Lake earlier this week is now in police custody.

The Moses Lake Police Department says 36-year-old Ruben Sabedra was arrested Thursday after staging a brief standoff with officers, who used tear gas to flush him from an apartment complex in the 200 block of East Ninth Avenue.

Sabedra had been wanted for allegedly committing first-degree rape and was booked into the Grant County Jail.

His arrest follows the apprehension of two additional suspects, 36-year-old Champagne Garza and 30-year-old Becky Avalos - both of Moses Lake, who allegedly took part in the robbery and assault of a woman whom they also reportedly held hostage inside her own home in the 4900 block of Road L.9 Northeast for several hours early Wednesday morning.

A fourth suspect in the case, 38-year-old Horsley T. Sohappy, was killed when he crashed a vehicle into a utility pole during a police pursuit on Lakeshore Drive.

Both Garza and Avalos are still being held at the Grant County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

Investigators say the victim was acquainted with all of the alleged assailants, and there is no danger to the general public.