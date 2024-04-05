For decades, Dr. Suess books have made it fun to read and children have delighted in the tales of the Cat in the Hat, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas or Green Eggs and Ham.

ABC Mouse has examined Google searches over the last 20 years to determine what is the favorite Dr. Suess title in Washington state and it turns out the favorite is.....

"Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose"

It may not be as familiar as some of Dr. Seuss’s other titles but, Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose is the most popular Dr. Suess book in Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Indiana.

Here are other popular Dr. Suess books and the states where they have the most fans;

"Hop On Pop" is the favorite title in Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin

The best seller "Green Eggs and Ham" is the top choice in; Alaska, California, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, and Rhode Island

"The Cat in the Hat" (my personal fave) is also favored in: Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas

"Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?" was published in 1970 and is a hit in: Kansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Tennessee

What Are the Most Popular Children's Book Series In Every State

ABC Mouse has also researched which popular children's book series lead the way in each state. The Nancy Drew Mystery Stories The Nancy Drew Mystery Stories, under the pseudonym Carolyn Keene, featured 175 stories published from 1930 to 2003. The series is the favorite children’s series in Washington and 10 other states;. Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin

2. Captain Underpants

The irreverent Captain Underpants series is popular among young readers nationwide and is the favorite in eight states; Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, and Texas

3. Harry Potter

The cultural phenomenon, Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling has sold over 600 million copies since 1997. Harry Potter is the most popular series in the West, and is the top-searched for series in seven states; Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah

4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid series takes a humorous look at middle school life so it is very relatable to young audiences, claiming the top spot in seven states; California, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York

5. The Chronicles of Narnia

The series was originally published between 1950 and 1956 by C.S. Lewis and is the most popular in three states;.

States: Hawaii, Kansas, and Oregon